ND Game and Fish preparing for winter fishing season

MINOT, N.D. – Winter Fishing is here and Game and Fish are preparing for the season. They caution people to watch the ice thickness as they get ready to head to the lake.

According to Game and Fish the ice should be four to six inches thick before you walk on it, or 12-15 inches thick before you drive on it.

They warn that ice thickness changes all across the lake and isn’t a uniform thickness.

“North Dakota is pretty well known for its ice fishing, and prospects coming this winter are pretty good pretty much through the entire state. There’s fish out there so I reference anybody to go to our website or our fishing guide,” said Greg Power, fishery fishing chief.

Power says we usually see the first reports of people falling through the ice around the middle of December.

