Lawmakers debate mask requirements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers made their voices heard on Dec. 1, the first day of organizational session.

It’s apparent this legislative session will be one unlike any other, but not all lawmakers are happy with the new normal.

House members who don’t approve of a mask requirement for the legislature spoke out, some even went so far as to say that those who died of COVID-19 would want them to have the freedom to choose whether or not to wear a mask.

“I don’t think any one of them would want us to give up our freedom for their loss,” said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

Others reiterated how important it is to take precautions against COVID-19 if they want to stay in session.

“It’s not asking a lot for us to protect each other, so we can do the business of the people who elected us to be here and keep ourselves and each other safe. It’s a mask!” said Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo.

Even though there were many voices in opposition, especially amongst lawmakers who say they already contracted and recovered from the virus.

“I think it is completely insane to require people who have already recovered from the disease to be required to wear a mask,” said Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot.

The vote passed by fairly large margins in both the House and the Senate. The rules committees will vote on a more permanent plan for masks on Thursday, potentially igniting a similar debate.

