Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe launches free clothing boutique to help those in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What was once a dream is now a reality for one Bismarck non-profit.

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe has launched a boutique-style clothing store designed to help individuals in need.

Heaven Helpers Closet 701 offers free clothing, bedding, personal care items and much more to those in need across the state.

Dressing for success becomes more difficult if you’ve lost your job or living paycheck to paycheck.

Heavens Helpers Closet (701) recently open to help people who need a change of clothes.

“We see an outpouring in the community of people that are just not making it paycheck-to-paycheck, and we want to be able to put fresh, beautiful clean clothes in their hands,” Heavens Helpers Closet (701) volunteer Terri O’Shaughnessy-Wilder.

As more donations come in, the need for volunteers grows as well.

“We’ve got more clothing coming in than we have volunteers who can process it and get it to the people who need it. So, the more volunteers we can get in, the more we can get it into needy folks’ hands who really need it during this time of year,” Heaven Helpers executive director Mark Meier.

When making an appointment to shop, shoppers are asked to provide contact information, how many people will be coming and the sizes needed.

“Appointments take approximately an hour, and we have a volunteer that will help you pick things out for the sizes that you need. We don’t necessarily have a limit. We want you to leave with everything you need, but that why we need are fabulous donors to make sure we can stay stocked,” said O’Shaughnessy-Wilder.

All shoppers and volunteers are required to wear masks.

Volunteers are social distancing while working in the back and hand sanitizer is provided.

Those looking shop, volunteer or donate can find out more information on their Facebook page Heavens Helpers Closet 701.

