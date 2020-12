BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re here to help and if you’re looking for great gift ideas for under $50, you’ve come to the right place or if you need some tools for your holiday baking, you need to see the same folks.

Karmin Billadeau and Tina Frisinger are here from Karmin’s Kitchen Table to ease the stress of figuring out what to buy.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.