Dickinson porch pirates used their children to steal packages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More charges have been filed against two people accused of having their children help them steal packages from people’ porches over the past few weeks.

Thirty-one-year-old Denae Tormaschy and 35-year-old Mathew Lenoir are charged with conspiracy to commit theft of property and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Stark County Deputies say Tormaschy and Lenoir involved their children in the thefts around Dickinson.

Tormaschy and Lenoir are being held at the SouthWest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson.

