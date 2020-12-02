Dickinson porch pirates used their children to steal packages
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More charges have been filed against two people accused of having their children help them steal packages from people’ porches over the past few weeks.
Thirty-one-year-old Denae Tormaschy and 35-year-old Mathew Lenoir are charged with conspiracy to commit theft of property and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.
Stark County Deputies say Tormaschy and Lenoir involved their children in the thefts around Dickinson.
Tormaschy and Lenoir are being held at the SouthWest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson.
