Department of Human Services helps provide longterm care with HVAC upgrades

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services is providing $2.56 million for HVAC upgrades in the state’s longterm care facilities.

The grants gave up to $40,000 to each facility to upgrade their HVAC systems. The installation has to be finished by the end of December to qualify for the grant. Trinity Homes and Minot Health and Rehab were included in the list of 94 recipients.

“This virus is an airborne virus. We are really hoping that with an advanced air purification system in place for these facilities that it will help mitigate the risk of spread,” said Rosanne Schmidt, NDDOH Regional Coordinator.

The goal is to cut back the spread of COVID-19 in assisted living homes and basic care facilities statewide.

