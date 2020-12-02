Closer look at what impacts COVID testing backlogs

MINOT, N.D. – If you are waiting for COVID-19 results, the time frame may depend on where you were tested.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 794,000 COVID-19 tests have run through the state lab, with roughly 153,000 of those in the month of November alone, according to health officials.

“In the month of November of those 153,572 specimens, 71.28% were reported in less than 24 hours,” said Christie Massen, North Dakota Department of Health Microbiology Director.

That’s from the time it gets to the state lab.

But swabs collected by First District Health Unit in the Minot area are sent out of state.

“They are put into these static bags and then shipped off to North Carolina,” said José Estrada, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for First District.

Those samples taken from places like community testing events and universities are shipped the same day, but most likely will not return for a couple of days.

“The ideal goal would be 24 to 36 but realistically it would probably be about 36 to 48 on a general basis,” said Estrada.

Now the North Dakota Department of Health which handles the testing for assisted living facilities in Minot along with other communities, said they began ramping up their testing capability on Dec. 1.

“With the implementation of our new amplitude automated system, we are able to increase our capacity from 6,500 to 7,500 tests per day,” said Massen.

The increased testing capacity could mean faster results for many.

Estrada recommended anyone waiting for a test to quarantine especially if they have COVID symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.