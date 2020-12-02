Century Swimming State Champions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century swimming team wrapped up their fall season by claiming their sixth straight state title. Head coach Kathy Aspaas tells us this season was unlike any other.

The 2020 Patriots had the biggest team Aspaas has ever coached. Having 54 girls on a squad made it hard to social distance.

“A lot of them didn’t really see each other until we were at a swim meet it would be a certain group of kids that were competing and not all of them at once if we were traveling 2:49 it was basically just a real different season, but kids are resilient and they came through it just fine and was a very successful season for us,” said head coach Kathy Aspaas.

Aspaas says the biggest adjustment is the way they practiced.

“Having such a large team we didn’t want to have that many people in the water sharing lanes and that type of thing and so we split the team in two for a long time and one group would practice at 5:45 in the morning and the other group would practice 4 o clock in the afternoon,“ said Aspaas.

Despite all the changes, the girls prevailed winning their sixth straight state championship.

“This group is just focused, they set goals, they work hard in the off season and they come from a great club team which keeps them in shape during the off season and things like that and it’s just fun to come to work and fun to see the kids excel and reach their goals,” said Aspaas.

With this season behind them, the Patriots hope things will get back to the way they use to be for the 2021 season.

“I’m just thankful we made it through the season and ended on a good note people are healthy on the team and things like that and so just so we have a lot to be thankful for and just hope that we get a little normalcy back,” said Aspaas.

