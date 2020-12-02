29-year-old charged for punching Mandan officer and paramedics

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warrant has been issued for a Mandan man accused of assaulting officers and paramedics on Nov. 21.

Mandan police responded to a man who was acting violent toward family members.

Paramedics attempted to help Rodney Claymore when he punched them in the face.

According to the affidavit, Claymore then punched an officer in the face twice, causing his ear to bleed.

The officer was treated at the hospital for nerve damage in his ear.

Claymore is charged with two counts of simple assault of a peace officer, preventing arrest and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.