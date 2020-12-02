Advertisement

19-year-old cited for admitting to drinking 18 beers before crash

Jonathan Affolter
Jonathan Affolter(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 19-year-old Hazen man was cited for driving under the influence and crashing his car in Mercer County on Sunday.

Hazen police say Jonathan Affolter crashed his car Sunday near 53rd Avenue SW and was transported to the hospital.

At the hospital, Affolter told officers he drank 18 beers before driving.

Affolter was arrested and cited for reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury and minor in consumption.

