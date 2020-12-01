United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Blake Fournier

MINOT, N.D. – Blake Fournier is back to help defend the Beavers’ National Championship in his fifth-year senior season and to continue to lead by example.

He said he’s enjoyed his time getting to know the Minot community.

“Everybody’s so easy going, easy to talk to, and always willing to help out. It’s special to be a part of in some context, and I’m really thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to be here for five years,” said Fournier.

His teammates said the Beavers’ captain sets the pace whenever he’s on the ice.

“Whether it’s practice, a workout, he’s always going to give his all. I think that brings out the most in guys. He’s going to hit anything that moves. He’s going to lay the body. It’s really fun to watch, for the fans especially. He’s not taking bad penalties. He’s doing everything the right way. He’s putting pucks in. He’s being a perfect player,” said Drew Carter, junior forward.

The Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, native helped the Beavers to a National Championship with Tournament MVP honors.

“We take quality for our leadership, and he was definitely the man to lift us through that,” said Wade Regier, head coach.

“The way we came together at the right time was incredible to be a part of,” said Fournier.

He may be the elder statesman for MSU, but he said he knows one important lesson he wants his teammates to leave with.

“Just like that it goes by so quick. Just enjoy it day by day, and embrace the opportunity that we have,” said Fournier.

The Beavers face off in a home-and-home series with their rivals from Bismarck, the UMary Marauders, this weekend.

