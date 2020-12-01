Ty Breuer: No N.F.R. this year

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s Ty Breuer is a six-time National Finals qualifier in bareback, but unfortunately this year he will not be able to compete in Texas.

Breuer is sitting this one out because he tore 100% of the bicep tendon at a rodeo in Logan, Utah this year. Breuer had surgery on Aug. 8.

I talked with Breuer on Tuesday and he says he feels good but he’s not strong enough yet for 10 rounds at the N.F.R.

