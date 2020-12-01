Thrift shops face challenges amid pandemic

MINOT,N.D. – Leadership at thrift stores in the area said this year has been a tough one for second-hand shops.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch temporarily stopped taking donations earlier this year, and the Minot re-store recently announced the same.

Leadership at Goodwill, which has managed to stay open throughout the pandemic, said money has slowed as people continue to limit shopping to the basics, but they are hoping the holidays will bring a change.

“It’s kind of a catch 22, While we are seeing a downturn in the sales, those that are coming in truly are utilizing it because it’s a necessity,” said Goodwill Western Regional Sales Manager Steve Carbono.

Goodwill’s profits go towards Easter Seals, a program that supports those with disabilities.

The store will continue to accept donations Monday through Saturday.

All items are quarantined and sanitized before they touch the sales floor.

