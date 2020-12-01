Three day gap in investigation; suspect motions to suppress evidence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An accused suspect in a drive-by gang related shooting challenged evidence collected by police at the crime scene in court on Monday.

Twenty-four-year-old Mason Schuh is facing three counts of attempted murder and has made a motion to suppress a majority of the evidence.

Schuh’s attorney is requesting the condition of the victim’s vehicle, testimony regarding the vehicle, and any pictures of the vehicle be thrown out for the trial.

Police say Schuh was the shooter and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s car on April 24.

Detectives say every window aside from the windshield were broken out, but witnesses say shots came from both cars.

“The projectile had come from inside the vehicle to the outside as it had mushroomed out. So that indicates the trajectory of the bullet would have come from the inside,” said Lance Allerdings, a detective for the Bismarck Police Department.

Based on analysis, detectives believe the bullet went through the car and was not shot from inside the victims vehicle.

“Even if the backseat passenger would have returned fire when they were on that side of the intersection they wouldn’t have been shooting to the left that’s not where the suspect was,” said Jacob Bratsch, a detective for the Bismarck Police Department.

Bismarck detectives took photos of the car on Burnt Boat Drive the night of the shooting, before releasing the vehicle back to the owner.

Three days later, detectives went back to the vehicle, which was at an auto body repair shop, and used trajectory sticks which investigators say should have been used the night of the crime.

“We did not physically take anything other than photographs that night of the 24th,” said Allerdings.

Detectives recovered more evidence from the car which had been taken to an auto body repair shop.

“I wanted to be able to take some photos in the light also I wanted to do shooting sticks to give a little more depiction of what had happened,” said Bratsch.

The police department said they didn’t have the means to impound the car, and didn’t want to take the victims only way of transportation away.

State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer has until Friday to file a closing brief. Schuh’s attorney, James Wiese, then has until Dec. 11 to respond.

His trial, scheduled for December, will be rescheduled due to the district’s continuance on jury trials.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.