Preventing porch piracy

Package thefts(WHSV)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Across the country concerns are rising about “porch piracy,” or people stealing packages off of your porch before you get home.

Minot Police said that while porch piracy isn’t standing out right now, they are preparing for a possible uptick because of Cyber Monday.

Chief John Klug recommends taking steps to protect packages.

“See if a neighbor can do it, or if you work in a place that allows personal packages to be delivered at work. It isn’t always the most convenient, but it’s more convenient than having to reorder or file police reports and not have your package,” said Klug.

Klug said they did see an increase in car break-ins over the weekend, but don’t think it was connected to Black Friday.

