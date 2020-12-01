Advertisement

North American Coal Christmas

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems like baseball season never ends when it involves the Bismarck Larks.

They play their games in the summertime, but they’re active in the community year-round.

John Bollinger is the owner and chief experience officer of the Larks and he joins us this morning to tell us all about their upcoming event, “North American Coal Christmas With the Larks” that takes place on Dec. 5.

