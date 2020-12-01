No-Shave November ends with a shave and money for a local cause

MINOT, N.D. – During October and November, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department raised money to help those undergoing cancer treatment through a variety of fundraisers, including a “No-Shave November” event and shaving the heads of two department members.

Monday the department presented those funds to the Trinity CancerCare Foundation. The total amount raised was more than $4,000.

The director of Trinity CancerCare said that insurance does not everything a patient may face and that’s where these funds come into play.

“It’s those other out of pocket expenses that patients occur, such as travel fuel related cost, maybe lodging, the wigs the compression garments, the things that aren’t covered by insurance,” said Shane Jordan, Trinity Cancer Care Director.

Some members of the department who participated in “No-Shave November” said they are sad to see their beards go, but happy to raise money for a good cause.

