Advertisement

No-Shave November ends with a shave and money for a local cause

(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – During October and November, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department raised money to help those undergoing cancer treatment through a variety of fundraisers, including a “No-Shave November” event and shaving the heads of two department members.

Monday the department presented those funds to the Trinity CancerCare Foundation. The total amount raised was more than $4,000.

The director of Trinity CancerCare said that insurance does not everything a patient may face and that’s where these funds come into play.

“It’s those other out of pocket expenses that patients occur, such as travel fuel related cost, maybe lodging, the wigs the compression garments, the things that aren’t covered by insurance,” said Shane Jordan, Trinity Cancer Care Director.

Some members of the department who participated in “No-Shave November” said they are sad to see their beards go, but happy to raise money for a good cause.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 8.1% daily rate; 9,748 tests, 725 positive, 5 deaths
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.4% daily rate; 7,777 tests, 598 positive, 7 deaths
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Blake Fournier
ND Department of Transportation
2020 Road Construction wraps across North Dakota
Downtown Minot businesses see uptick in sales over holiday weekend
Century Patriots talk about volleyball title
Evening weather 11-20-2020
Evening weather 11-30-2020