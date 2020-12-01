Museums work to preserve history during pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Museums bring history and culture to communities. This year, the pandemic may be jeopardizing their futures. Fewer people are coming into museums, meaning less money coming in.

Local museum directors and staff in the Magic City said they worry about having to close their doors permanently.

Museums can bring history and culture to communities that often cannot be replaced.

“I think they are very important. There’s a lot of people that don’t live in the area or aren’t native to the area. I know whenever I go on vacation museums tend to be where we go to learn about the history,” said Elizabeth Mulnaa, a museum visitor.

A volunteer at the Railroad Museum in downtown Minot said it teaches its visitors about how Minot was created and why the Magic City got its name.

“It’s a very important part of the community and it would be a shame if any museum had to close down if they had something for the young children to learn,” said Grace Moore, a volunteer and board member with the Railroad Museum in Minot.

The museum has been teaching the community the history of the town for more than 25 years. This year, however, they are facing challenges unlike any other.

“We normally bring in $200 with visitors, and we haven’t near as much,” said Moore.

The railroad museum is not alone in worrying about keeping the lights on. Leadership with the Taube Museum of Art said they are facing similar challenges.

“It’s a worry every day. We have been able to struggle through it but every single day we are wondering, and thinking are we going to be able to stay open another month. It’s certainly a stressful, stressful time,” said Rachel Alfaro ,the executive director at the Taube Museum of Art .

Working to preserve history amid the pandemic.

This year, the Taube Museum of Art has seen less than half of its normal visitors. The Railroad Museum has seen less than a third of their normal visitors. The museums have also had to cancel many fundraising events, which is an addition way to bring in income.

