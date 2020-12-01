Marauders are practicing with masks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Division II basketball joined the NCAA fray on Friday when the Northern Sun teams started to practice in anticipation of playing conference games in January. The regular season starts on Jan. 2 in Sioux Falls.

One of the things the Marauders are doing on the court each day is wearing masks.

Wyatt Carr, UMary senior, said: “I’m not going to lie, it isn’t easy! We get a lot of grief trying to keep them up over our nose and we’re just doing what we can to try and come January.”

Joe Kittell, UMary’s men’s basketball head coach, said, “We don’t have any close contact issues if we wear them in practice and I know I talked with a few high school coaches in the state over the weekend and they were asking us how we do it and what kind of mask is good and that type of stuff that’s what we’ve been able to do to stay out of the close contact as far as CDC or North Dakota Health Department.”

Lauren Rotunda, UMary senior, “It’s hard definitely and it something to get used to but if it’s what we got to do to play we’re winning to do it.”

Kam Warrens, UMary junior, said, “It’s kind of an adversity thing so we can’t complain about it, just push through it and at the end of the day we’re getting better with it on so I think it’s going to benefit us in the long run.”

Macy Williams, UMary senior, said: “It’s different. It’s an adjustment but we all want to play and we’re ready to play so if it’s something we have to do and it’s not hard to do it if we can play.”

The Marauders men return 12 players from last year. The women are coming off a campaign where it set a record for number of wins in a season.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.