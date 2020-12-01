Lincoln man develops mask modification for hearing aids

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people have legitimate reasons for being reluctant to wear a COVID-19 mask.

A Lincoln man has developed a way for those with hearing aids to wear a mask without snagging or breaking any fragile wires.

Three months ago Ricky Fisher was struggling to keep hearing aids in his ears while wearing a facemask.

Until he picked up some art supplies and came up with a simple fix that keeps his mouth covered and ears ringing.

The first thing Fisher does every morning is put in his hearing aids. With the addition of a mask around his ears, Fisher began noticing unusual wear and tear on the devices.

“I was replacing the liners in my hearing aids about every three to four weeks where otherwise I could go through a set in three months,” said Fisher.

With two neon buttons and a little string..

“I can hook my mask on there and then I unhook it on one side, bring it around and re-hook it,” said Fisher.

Fisher modified his hat to accommodate a mask.

“I’m 68 years old and I cannot afford to get the virus and that’s why I always use the mask,” said Fisher.

The next time Fisher heads out of house, he won’t be without a mask or his hearing aids. Although Fisher does not sell the modified masks, he says he hopes to spread the idea and help others who are having the same complications.

