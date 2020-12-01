‘Hugs for the Holidays’ helping people acknowledged missing family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many holiday traditions include gathering with family. This year those in long term care facilities are on lock-down and can’t spend that precious time with the people they love.

That’s where “Hugs for the Holidays” comes in.

Mary Kaye Hjelle is heading the nationwide initiative in our state along with the members of North Dakota Advocacy for Long-Term Care Facebook group.

The initiative calls for people who have loved ones in long-term care facilities to decorate a pole or tree outside their home with a hot pink ribbon to raise awareness for the people they’re missing.

“When people see that ribbon, we’re hoping that it makes them think that this is someone that is not going to be able to see or hug their loved one due to the lockdown this holiday season. And, there’s a lot of it across the state of North Dakota and across the country,” Hjelle said.

Hjelle knows firsthand how hard the holidays can be without the people you care about. Her own mother is in a facility and won’t be able to join her at home. She is encouraging churches and schools to take part in the ribbon-tying as well. If you’d like to learn more, you can visit the “N-D Advocacy for Long-Term Care” Facebook page.

