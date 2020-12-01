House spars over mask mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The arguing begins before session officially starts. Just minutes after they were sworn into office, lawmakers began debating the new health restrictions. While most were respectful towards the use of masks, many said they shouldn’t be required wear them. Shortly thereafter, the vote on a mask mandate was taken within the chambers.

The House and the Senate passed a temporary mask mandate Tuesday. For the remainder of the week, all lawmakers will be required to wear masks while in the chambers and in meetings.

But not without opposition.

Representatives Jeff Hoverson, Sebastian Ertelt, and Jeff Magnum voiced opposition to the measure.

Ultimately, the measure passed 64 yeas, 26 nays, and 6 absent.

While the rules passed, the health concerns go beyond just this week. Cases statewide are tending down, but leadership is preparing for a possible outbreak.

In the case of a spike in the chambers, they are considering delaying session into the spring. But leadership is trying to avoid that path.

“It’s paramount for us to our job. We can’t wait until May or June. The budgets and we gotta be ready to go come July 1st or August 1st. And if we wait until then, that’s just not going to work,” said Majority Leader Chet Pollert.

Both chambers needed to approve the new rules, however, it took the House an hour longer to pass than in the Senate.

As part of the proposal, lawmakers will be asked to be tested twice a week. However, they’ve voiced their opposition not with the frequency of the tests, but with the accuracy of the tests.

These are just temporary rules. On Thursday morning, both chambers will once again vote on permanent rules for the entirety of the session. But leadership said if things lighten up and they get clearance from the Department of Health, these restrictions can be loosened later on during the session.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.