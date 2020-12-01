Bismarck Police officer taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into patrol car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two separate crashes closed West Bismarck Expressway and sent a Bismarck Police officer to the hospital Monday night after a vehicle struck a patrol car.

The first crash happened just after 8 p.m. when a SUV lost control and went over the guardrail.

While the officer was investigating, a pickup hit the police vehicle and a tow truck around 9:15 p.m. Bismarck Police said both drivers weren’t injured, and the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating. Highway Patrol said charges are pending against the driver of the second crash.

