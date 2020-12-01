Advertisement

CHI St. Alexius mask giveaway in Minot this weekend

CHI Mask Event
CHI Mask Event(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – CHI St. Alexius Health in Minot is handing out free masks.

The giveaway is Dec. 5, and lasts from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies run out at the front entrance at 2111 Landmark Circle.

The goal is to help people follow the restrictions handed down from the state level and remind residents that city and county officials are doing their best to keep up with those rules.

