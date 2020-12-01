Advertisement

Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control.(Source: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control everywhere in the world.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings to essential travel since March.

The restrictions have been extended each month since then.

Trudeau says although President-elect Joe Biden has a different approach to the pandemic than President Donald Trump the situation in the U.S. remains serious and said it will take awhile to change that.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on West Bismarck Expressway
Bismarck Police officer taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into patrol car
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.4% daily rate; 3,347 tests, 409 positive, 27 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.4% daily rate; 7,777 tests, 598 positive, 7 deaths
Mason Schuh
Three day gap in investigation; suspect motions to suppress evidence
Lights on Chestnut back for 2020 with a new spin

Latest News

Mathew Lenoir and Denae Tormaschy
2 arrested for stealing packages in Dickinson
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Museums work to preserve history during pandemic
Bridger Anderson’s first national finals rodeo