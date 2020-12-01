Bridger Anderson’s first national finals rodeo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Bridger Anderson was three years old he told his mother he wanted to be a paleontologist and a steer wrestler.

His mom, Robin, said Bridger quit daycare at three years old because cowboys do not go to daycare. Is it any wonder steer wrestling won out over dinosaurs?

“It’s crazy isn’t it? We’re going to the NFR,” Anderson said.

You need to be in the top-15 in the PRCA world Standings to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. Anderson is 10th with nearly $44,000.

“Placed at quite a few rodeos. I placed at San Antonio, Fort Worth and I made the short round at San Angelo. I had a lot of luck but once we hit quarantine everything slowed down. We didn’t have rodeos for a couple of months and after quarantine we got back on another little role there to start the summer,” Anderson said.

Anderson says there was about a five-week span with no check making his a little nervous, but he clinched his first trip to the NFR in St. George, Utah.

Anderson said, “Finally got over that and had a couple good weeks and kind of sealed the deal.”

Cameron Morman said: “I’m always happy for guys like Bridger who have worked hard and they deserve to go to the NFR. We all knew it was only a matter of time and I think you’re going to see him back there probably year in and year out. He dulldogs well. He works hard at it and he deserves all of it.”

Anderson played football and wrestled for Carrington High School, but rodeo would eventually win out. A Christmas present he got as a sophomore may have had a lot to do with it. It was a change to learn under five-time World Champion Luke Branquinho.

“Bridger this year making his first Nationals Finals we knew nothing was going to stop him. It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when and he’s proved even at a younger age that he is ready to compete with the top guys of the world and has a chance to be a World Champion,” Branquinho said.

Hiring a horse is commonplace in steer wrestling, Bridger does not do it that way.

“His name is Whiskers. I bought him from Tyler and Jackie Schau from Diamond S Performance Horses when I was a senior in high school. The spring of my senior year in 2017 and I’ve had him quite a while pretty much my entire professional career has been on that horse,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s first trip to the finals takes him to Texas, the pandemic forced it away from Las Vegas this year.

“I’ve definitely talked to everybody that has been to the NFR before and I’m taking all kinds of advice from Luke and my coach Stockton Graves just taking advice from everybody.” Anderson said. “It’s awesome to be able to represent the State of North Dakota at that big stage.”

The first of 10 straight days of competition at the National Finals begins on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.