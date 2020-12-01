Bismarck woman shares gift of music, patriotism with students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Colleen Reinhardt loves to sing. She also loves to share her talent with others.

Lately, she’s been doing that on her Facebook page.

We first introduced you to Reinhardt a couple of weeks ago; she’s singing the national anthem at different flags around town and sharing it via Facebook live.

Reinhardt has made it a point to do at least one live a week, but Tuesday, she sang the national anthem twice.

Reinhardt is in her element here, preparing to sing the national anthem with students at Will-Moore Elementary. It’s her second time singing it on this day. The first was her weekly Facebook live at 7:20 a.m. A few hours later, it’s a favor for a friend.

Reinhardt’s friend, Pam Baker, teaches third grade here.

“When I saw her doing Facebook lives, I texted her and asked if she’d come to school,” said Baker.

Mrs. Baker’s idea quickly became something for the entire student body to take part in.

Third grader Brogan Guthmiller knows all the words to the Star-Spangled Banner.

“I have gone to a lot of hockey games and football games,” said Guthmiller.

Many of these students sang along.

“I heard them singing it was wonderful,” said Reinhardt.

A wonderful start to this school day.

“It was really cool,” said third-grader Sofie Herrmann.

“It feels like a way to bring community together. It’s what we need to do at this time,” added Baker.

Reinhardt hopes she can do more visits like this and share her talent, and her love for her country with even more kids.

You can join Reinhardt on her Facebook page to sing the national anthem. She does a Facebook live at least once a week at 7:20 a.m. encourages others to join her for her weekly tribute.

