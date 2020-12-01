Advertisement

Bismarck man arrested for crashing into Bismarck police car, injuring officer

Roger Borud
Roger Borud
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 36-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after crashing into a Bismarck patrol car that sent a police officer to the hospital Monday night.

The officer was investigating an earlier crash on West Bismarck Expressway when Roger Borud hit the police vehicle and a tow truck around 9:15 p.m.

Crash on West Bismarck Expressway
Crash on West Bismarck Expressway

Bismarck police said both drivers and passenger weren’t injured, but Officer Tyler Mahowald was taken to Sanford Health for his injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating. Highway Patrol said Borud’s charges are pending.

West Bismarck Expressway was closed for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.

