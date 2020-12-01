Bismarck man arrested for crashing into Bismarck police car, injuring officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 36-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after crashing into a Bismarck patrol car that sent a police officer to the hospital Monday night.

The officer was investigating an earlier crash on West Bismarck Expressway when Roger Borud hit the police vehicle and a tow truck around 9:15 p.m.

Crash on West Bismarck Expressway (KFYR-TV)

Bismarck police said both drivers and passenger weren’t injured, but Officer Tyler Mahowald was taken to Sanford Health for his injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating. Highway Patrol said Borud’s charges are pending.

West Bismarck Expressway was closed for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.