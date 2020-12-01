A forced evolution: local shops taking Cyber Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Forbes magazine says Cyber Monday is expected to generate nearly $13 billion in online sales.

Holiday shopping season has generally generated higher sales each year, and this year there’s an even heavier reliance on online shopping.

We’ve all been getting the emails. Black Friday deals here, and Cyber Monday deals there. For quite some time, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday were considered two different days for two different platforms. But as small shops were forced to improve their online survival, smaller shops are dipping more into the cyber sales.

Kinzey Fockler with Bismarck’s Koo Koo’s Nest has seen the local community change quite a bit in her more than 10 years in business.

“When I first came here, there were not a lot of businesses downtown. But over I would say the last two years, we’ve had exceptional family-neighborhood feel in downtown,” Fockler said.

It’s not just businesses moving on the street. They’re also moving online. As expected, during the pandemic, shoppers and shops have been relying more on online sales.

“You now saw them understand that this is a necessity, If we are going to survive in an environment like this, then we need to be able to add on those capabilities. So if they hadn’t done that already, the pandemic really forced their evolution,” said Brian Ritter of the Bis-Man Chamber EDC.

That evolution is giving main street a new role on Cyber Monday. But it’s having effects beyond their occasional deal. It’s bringing a new identity to the stores and downtown.

“I am so proud of all of my local business owners for pivoting and adapting, building a website or selling on Facebook, curbside pickup, local in-town delivery. Just pivot, adapt, and serve the community,” Fockler said.

While they continue to compete locally, their push to online has given many a chance to compete with larger retailers during the biggest sales time of the year.

According to Adobe Analytics, 40% of all online sales are made over smartphone this month. So far, it accounts for more than $35 billion over November alone.

