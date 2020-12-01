Advertisement

2020 Road Construction wraps across North Dakota

ND Department of Transportation
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the holiday season is just getting started, the construction season for the North Dakota Department of Transportation has come to a close.

The department reports finishing up a number of projects ranging from maintenance to large-scale work finishing up just in time for seasonal travel.

The department reported a total of 193 projects complete in the 2020 construction season.

Nearly $400 million was invested in construction throughout the state, with projects ranging from small scale maintenance to larger improvements like the Long X Bridge in Williston.

Construction engineer with the state  Phil Murdoff said they are already looking into the next round of projects for 2021.

“There’s going to be other projects along U.S. Highway 2 across the state. We’ll have projects across the state again and we’re looking at probably a similar program round the $400 million dollar mark,” said Murdoff.

Murdoff said the 2021 construction season will begin in April or May of 2021, weather dependent.

