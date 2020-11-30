Advertisement

‘Vision Zero’ campaign on track with last year

Vision Zero
Vision Zero(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – One program aimed at cutting down on traffic fatalities is Vision Zero, a long-running campaign raising awareness for safety behind the wheel.

Statewide we had 92 traffic fatalities as of Nov. 19. That matches where we were at the same time last year. Last year North Dakota had a total of 100 traffic fatalities, and this year we are aiming to have fewer than that.

“Properly wear a seatbelt; every trip, every time! All roadway users need to stay focused on what is going on around them. Stay alert, stay alive!” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, Highway Patrol.

Roughly 63% of those fatalities last year were not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 8.1% daily rate; 9,748 tests, 725 positive, 5 deaths
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.4% daily rate; 7,777 tests, 598 positive, 7 deaths
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Blake Fournier
ND Department of Transportation
2020 Road Construction wraps across North Dakota
Downtown Minot businesses see uptick in sales over holiday weekend
Century Patriots talk about volleyball title
Evening weather 11-20-2020
Evening weather 11-30-2020