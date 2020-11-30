‘Vision Zero’ campaign on track with last year

MINOT, N.D. – One program aimed at cutting down on traffic fatalities is Vision Zero, a long-running campaign raising awareness for safety behind the wheel.

Statewide we had 92 traffic fatalities as of Nov. 19. That matches where we were at the same time last year. Last year North Dakota had a total of 100 traffic fatalities, and this year we are aiming to have fewer than that.

“Properly wear a seatbelt; every trip, every time! All roadway users need to stay focused on what is going on around them. Stay alert, stay alive!” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, Highway Patrol.

Roughly 63% of those fatalities last year were not wearing a seatbelt.

