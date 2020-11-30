Thrift store assists those struggling during oil slowdown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bakken Thrift Store is part of a non-profit ministry in Watford City that’s witnessed the slow down in the oil industry and its effects on the community first-hand. What started as a mission in 2013 to help people moving to McKenzie County during the boom has become a non-profit that assists anyone, from those just getting out of prison with only the shirts on their backs to others looking for job interview clothing after getting laid off this year.

“We’ve had quite a few folks that have come through that, they’re moving to other areas to get jobs in other locations. So, they’ll come and donate their household goods to us which is great, because there’s other people here who need it,” said Bakken Oil Rush Ministry Director Dwayne Keener.

The ministry also wants to help people call Watford City home, especially the many who move to town without family or friends.

“There’s a lot of isolated folks here. They don’t have connections in the community as they come here new. So, we hope to be that for them, to give them that connection even if it’s just coming to the store to shop or maybe talk, we’ll pray with them. Whatever their needs are, we’ll try to meet those needs,” added Keener.

The thrift shop is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, but the ministry’s goal is to begin opening up three days a week in January. You can visit the Bakken Thrift Store’s Facebook page if you’d like to invest or donate to the ministry.

