Advertisement

Thanksgiving sees increase in DUI arrests

Thanksgiving DUI
Thanksgiving DUI(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota tends to see a spike in drunk driving cases over the Thanksgiving weekend. This year saw an increase over last.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, last year they made 13 DUI arrests between the Wednesday before, and the Sunday after, the holiday.

This year they made 20 arrests in that time.

The total number of DUI arrests in the state last year was 4,644. The total to date this year is 3,608.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 8.1% daily rate; 9,748 tests, 725 positive, 5 deaths
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.4% daily rate; 7,777 tests, 598 positive, 7 deaths
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Blake Fournier
ND Department of Transportation
2020 Road Construction wraps across North Dakota
Downtown Minot businesses see uptick in sales over holiday weekend
Century Patriots talk about volleyball title
Evening weather 11-20-2020
Evening weather 11-30-2020