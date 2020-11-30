Thanksgiving sees increase in DUI arrests

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota tends to see a spike in drunk driving cases over the Thanksgiving weekend. This year saw an increase over last.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, last year they made 13 DUI arrests between the Wednesday before, and the Sunday after, the holiday.

This year they made 20 arrests in that time.

The total number of DUI arrests in the state last year was 4,644. The total to date this year is 3,608.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.