Thanksgiving gatherings and travel could surge COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite CDC guidelines advising people not to travel for Thanksgiving, airports recorded their highest passenger numbers of the year, which could come with some consequences.

Health experts said there may be a spike in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to large gatherings during the holidays and an excess number of people traveling.

More than one million travelers went through security lines in American airports on Thanksgiving Eve, making it the busiest air travel day since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Holiday travel creates congestion at airports every year and many people felt inclined to continue their travel plans this year.

“I think it’s just all about doing what you want to do still and doing it safely,” said Thanksgiving Eve traveler Jesse Rachardson.

Rachardson flew in from Florida and says the Bismarck airport felt safe because it was clean, organized, and wasn’t crowded so it allowed for social distancing.

Other passengers agreed with his sentiment.

“I’m just satisfied with how everybody respects social distancing and wearing your mask, so I felt pretty safe,” said Thanksgiving Eve traveler Natelee Brinlee.

Although travelers said they felt safe, and some families stuck with their Thanksgiving gatherings, State Health Department leaders said they’re preparing for a potential spike in COVID-19 cases as a result.

“We won’t know that for a couple days or a week or so just what the impact of the holidays will be on cases. And we’ll have to look at different measures to make sure we’re trying to compare apples to apples,” said NDDoH Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger.

Kruger said that testing has taken a dip in the past week due to the holiday, so they’ll need to compare positive tests to the number of tests given.

Health leaders said if you’ve traveled or gathered with people outside your usual group, you should get tested 5-10 days after potential exposure to COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC.

“You need to assume you’re infected,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said some state’s travel restrictions and the CDC’s guidance to avoid travel could easily continue into the Christmas season.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.