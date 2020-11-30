Advertisement

Santa stops in Dickinson for VIP visits

(Best Friends Mentoring Program)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) -With Christmas almost here, Santa plans for his trip across North Dakota by visiting with boys and girls about their wish lists this year.

Santa will be stopping in Dickinson to visit kids at the Prairie Hills Mall as part of the Best Friends Mentoring Program’s annual Spend Time with Santa event.

Typically children get to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him their hopes and wishes and have their photos taken with the Jolly Old Gent, but in light of COVID-19, they’ve had to make some changes.

This year, kids will still be able to meet and have their photos taken with Santa, but by appointment only.

There will be contactless temperature checks upon arrival, Santa will wear a face shield and kids will be sitting six feet away from him.

The area will be sanitized between visits.

Mask are provided for kids.

“Kids have had a lot of changes and a lot of disruptions to their schedule, and this is one way that we thought we could help bring the holiday spirit, but also keeping everybody safe,” said Kris Fehr, Best Friends Mentoring Program executive director.

Those looking to register for a VIP visit with Santa can do so at: bestfriendsnd.org/events

All proceeds go towards mentoring at-risk youth in Dickinson and southwest North Dakota.

