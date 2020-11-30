Advertisement

Sanford Foundation encouraging holiday donations through children’s Wishlist

Sanford Foundation
Sanford Foundation(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the holiday season, Sanford Children’s Hospital is used to having volunteers and families donating their time and toys to children in the clinics.

However, this year, due to the on-going pandemic, the hospital is encouraging donations in other ways.

Sanford’s child life specialist team has created an Amazon wish list of toys that can be directly shipped to children in the hospital.

Foundation Executive Director, Sara Haugen, says the need to support health care workers and patients is greater this year than it ever before.

“The gifts that we receive between now and the Christmas season...those toys sustain us for the rest of the year. So it’s of the utmost importance that these donations don’t stop they just have to happen in a new way,” said Haugen.

To purchase an item off the amazon wish list, click here:

https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/2HZ0R247EZ7R7/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_twubCbVSJWP95

The Foundation donation page can be reached through this link,

www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/holidays

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 8.1% daily rate; 9,748 tests, 725 positive, 5 deaths
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94
HERG applications
ND Department of Commerce to begin accepting HERG applications
Travelers at Bismarck Airport
Millions travel home from Thanksgiving weekend, North Dakota travelers said airports faced minimal delays

Latest News

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
Money
CARES Act funding used for mental healthcare program in ND
Blood donations
Need for convalescent plasma donations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Travelers at Bismarck Airport
Millions travel home from Thanksgiving weekend, North Dakota travelers said airports faced minimal delays