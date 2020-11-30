Rapid testing begins for Minot Public School staff

MINOT ,N.D. – First District Health Unit along with the North Dakota National Guard began rapid testing Minot Public School staff Monday.

Workers conducted the tests at the Minot State Dome from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The district offered the option to all MPS employees.

Leadership with First District said roughly 60 took advantage of the testing.

Staff was then notified of their results via text in under 30 minutes.

“The Q-R code is uploaded into the system and normally your folks get a response within 15 to 30 minutes,” said Emergency Preparedness Response Coordinator José Estrada.

The second round of rapid tests is scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the dome.

