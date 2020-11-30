Mental health of healthcare workers comes into focus

MINOT, N.D. – As COVID hospitalizations continue to increase so does the fatigue of health care workers.

Your News Leader spoke with nurses and a local mindfulness educator who explains how the pandemic is impacting the mental health of those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Tessa Johnson works at a senior living facility in Dickinson and serves as the president of the North Dakota Nurse Association.

She said most healthcare workers never get a break from COVID.

“It’s very hard. It doesn’t matter where you turn. It’s there. It’s on the news. It’s on social media. It’s at work. It’s families,” said Johnson.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, nearly 400 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

In more rural regions, nurses will most likely treat patients they know.

It’s something Johnson said is taking a toll on the mental wellness of workers.

“Our community is all one. We know everybody so it is very difficult,” said Johnson.

Mindfulness educator, Heidi Woods, is hoping to help medical personnel feel less overwhelmed with “A Collective Exhale,” a virtual workshop.

“That’s geared towards people that specifically work in the health care field because I think they are on the front lines, and they are the folks that need it the most right now,” said the Mindful You - Mindful Me founder.

In the class, healthcare workers will learn the basics of meditation.

It’s something Woods said could be helpful.

“It would be a beginners meditation course so they can learn some really basic practices on breathing, little tools that they can weave into their day to relax when they do begin to feel that overwhelm come on,” said Woods.

Johnson added that other ways nurses are coping with the pandemic include taking time off when they can and spending time with their family.

“I think whatever brings people joy in their life. One of my staff took the day off the other day and just spent the whole day putting up Christmas decorations with their kids,” said Johnson.

Woods also suggests prioritizing self-care.

“Making sure you’re getting enough rest, making sure you’re eating healthy, exercising even if it’s just a little bit at home,” said Woods.

Her virtual class will start on Dec. 8 at 7:30 pm.

It’s a $25 course.

To register for the class visit here.

