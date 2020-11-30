Man accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say they arrested a 43-year-old man Thursday for touching a woman inappropriately while she was intoxicated.

Police say the woman was taken to a bedroom to lay down after she had drank too much alcohol.

According to the affidavit, Raul Ramirez went into the bedroom and began sexually assaulting her.

When confronted, Ramirez admitted to others in the home that he had touched her.

Ramirez denied touching the victim to police, but said he had been in the bedroom with her.

Ramirez is charged with gross sexual imposition.

