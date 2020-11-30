Advertisement

Man accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

Raul Ramirez
Raul Ramirez(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say they arrested a 43-year-old man Thursday for touching a woman inappropriately while she was intoxicated.

Police say the woman was taken to a bedroom to lay down after she had drank too much alcohol.

According to the affidavit, Raul Ramirez went into the bedroom and began sexually assaulting her.

When confronted, Ramirez admitted to others in the home that he had touched her.

Ramirez denied touching the victim to police, but said he had been in the bedroom with her.

Ramirez is charged with gross sexual imposition.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 8.1% daily rate; 9,748 tests, 725 positive, 5 deaths
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.4% daily rate; 7,777 tests, 598 positive, 7 deaths
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Blake Fournier
ND Department of Transportation
2020 Road Construction wraps across North Dakota
Downtown Minot businesses see uptick in sales over holiday weekend
Century Patriots talk about volleyball title
Evening weather 11-20-2020
Evening weather 11-30-2020