Advertisement

Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability

The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.(KVLY)
By Valley News Live
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A local group took to the pedestrian bridge over I-94 this afternoon, bringing up a concern about the COVID-19 vaccine, and what could happen if someone gets hurt after receiving it.

The sign, which was stretched across the East side of the pedestrian Bridge, said that “COVID-19 Vaccine makers are exempt from liability.” This was part of a national effort to try and raise awareness about this issue.

“It’s being fast-tracked, I mean, it’s been how many months and they already have a vaccine out?” said one of the organizers, Olivia Garcia, “And so I think it’s so important that everyone at least knows the risk so that they can make an informed decision when that time comes to vaccinate.”

The issue brought up in their sign over the interstate, is the fact that drugmakers are currently protected from liability of any potential injuries caused by their vaccines. This was announced earlier this year as a part of the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. That program would also be tasked with covering any potential injuries.

One of the other organizers of this demonstration, Kimberly Leslie, said that “Everyone should have informed consent, and this is just a part of it. It’s an issue when there’s no liability. There is no other drug that is FDA Approved that isn’t liable. You can sue anybody for any other drug except this vaccine so people should just know that.”

The organizers were adamant that they are not against vaccinations, they are just looking to raise awareness about this particular vaccine.

“All of this should be really transparent because it’s scary that big Pharma has protection.” Garcia said, “None of us will be able to sue the pharmaceutical industry for death or an injury.”

A COVID-19 Vaccine could be available as early as the Spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 8.1% daily rate; 9,748 tests, 725 positive, 5 deaths
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94
HERG applications
ND Department of Commerce to begin accepting HERG applications
Travelers at Bismarck Airport
Millions travel home from Thanksgiving weekend, North Dakota travelers said airports faced minimal delays

Latest News

Sanford Foundation
Sanford Foundation encouraging holiday donations through children’s Wishlist
Money
CARES Act funding used for mental healthcare program in ND
Blood donations
Need for convalescent plasma donations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Travelers at Bismarck Airport
Millions travel home from Thanksgiving weekend, North Dakota travelers said airports faced minimal delays