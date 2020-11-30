Lights on Chestnut back for 2020 with a new spin

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lights on Chestnut is back, but the popular Christmas light display is no longer on Chestnut.

You can now see the lights in Bismarck, at 4118 Lorrain Place and 1000 West Divide Avenue.

For more than 10 years, Lights on Chestnut was a friendly competition between brother and sister, Greg and Gigi Wilz, who lived across the street from each other on Chestnut.

They turned off their lights for the final time at the end of 2018, but the family decided 2020 was the perfect time to bring the tradition back, with a new spin.

You could say Michael Wilz has Christmas lights in his blood.

“I love it,” he says while plugging in a strand of lights.

In fact, it was the tree in his front yard that convinced Michael and his wife Stacy to buy this house.

“We thought, ‘That would be an awesome tree to decorate someday,’” he recalls

Someday suddenly became now.

“This year with COVID we wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer, so we just figured this is the year we’re going to do it,” Michael explains.

Michael and Stacy have strung more lights than they can count.

“It was a lot,” the couple says with a laugh. “We’ve never done it to this extent.”

Michael’s ultimate goal: to have more lights than his parents, Greg and Sharon Wilz. They are Christmas light experts, known for their Lights on Chestnut displays.

“Lights on Chestnut retired in 2018,” explains Greg. “We turned it off. It got to be a lot of work and we were looking to do something different with our life.”

They downsized and hoped to travel.

“Then 2020 happened,” says Greg. “COVID really changed things for a lot of people. For us it limited our ability to travel. We were thinking a couple months ago that people just need something to do. Christmas lights is a great family thing. So, we decided to put some lights up.

Some lights...turned into thousands of Christmas lights set to music.

“It’s a special 2020 edition,” Greg says with a smile.

They’ve even purchased the license to this song called “Epic Flight”

“It is a song we’ve dedicated to all the people who have scarified so much with COVID and especially our health care providers,” Greg says. “I think we’ve met our goal, which is let’s give people something to do during this season of Christmas and something that COVID isn’t going to impact.”

At the same time, they’ve brightened up the holidays and the entire year.

The lights on Lorrain are on from 5:30 to 10:30 weeknights, and until 11 on weekends. You can see the lights on Divide every night from 5 p.m. until midnight. Check them out on Facebook – Lights on Chestnut – for more information.

