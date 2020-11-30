Century Patriots talk about volleyball title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this month, Century made its 17th-championship appearance in volleyball, the most in Class-A history.

The Patriots also returned home from the Fargodome with the title. It is their eighth, which is tied for the record.

Century played its way to a championship showdown against West Fargo. It was the tenth year in a row the Patriots earned a spot in the final match of the season.

Jamie Zastoupil, Century head coach, said: “I think the girls just had a lot of guts. They just really fought every single point. They had a lot of fun whether we were in the hotel or getting ready to go the energy was just a really good feel.”

It did not feel that good after the first set. The Packers won it 25-16.

Zastoupil said: “One thing I do remember saying is this isn’t basketball. We got a lot of basketball players but in basketball you go into halftime down by 50 good luck coming back. This is volleyball and you get to start set two over 0-0 and we just have to keep fighting every single point but you’re not really down as far as you thought you were.”

Julia Fitterer can relate to that because she’s also one of the top basketball players in the state. Century won the next three sets to claim the Class-A crown.

Fitterer, Century senior, said, “Excited but a little sadness knowing that was your last game you would play with a bunch of those girls but it was a little relief too knowing that we made it and we did it and we accomplished that goal we were chasing for the whole season.”

And what a season it was. The Patriots went 24-0, winning 72 of the 81 sets they played in.

Zastoupil said: “They all trusted each other and it came down to that. They would trust that somebody would make the play. They were willing to make the play and that’s kind of the heartbeat of that team.”

Fitterer said, “There was a lot of girls that hadn’t played together a lot and we kind of had to mesh and I think as the season went on that you realized that we really did make a really good team.”

Century had victories over Valley City and Fargo Davies to reach the title.

Zastoupil said: “That game point there was a lot of emotion in that. There was excitement for the seniors. There was excitement that we still had this young team. There was relief that it was done and that we made it . There was a lot and or me there was a lot of pride in these girls especially these seniors.”

But make no mistake, this is not a senior dominated team but these seniors were in the second grade that last time the Patriots did not make play for a title.

Fitterer said, “They’re going to be good for many years to come and they have a very good group of girls both on and off the court just really good people and I think they will have a lot of success in front of them.”

