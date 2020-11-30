Advertisement

Bismarck man arrested for shaking four-month-old

Delaurence Monsegue
Delaurence Monsegue(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 36-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Sunday for shaking an infant, causing a traumatic brain injury.

Bismarck Police say the four-month-old was brought to the hospital on Saturday, unresponsive and bleeding from the nose.

Officers say Delaurence Monsegue was the only one home with the infant. Monsegue told police he had left the infant unattended with a bottle and returned to find her vomiting.

According to the affidavit, Monsegue admitted to shaking the infant, but only because she was not breathing. He said the infant had fallen in the bathroom and hit her head and that she may have also fallen and hit her head on her crib.

Medical professionals told police the infants trauma is consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Monsegue is charged with child abuse. His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 8.1% daily rate; 9,748 tests, 725 positive, 5 deaths
The sign was stretched across the footbridge over I-94.
Local group takes to Pedestrian Bridge to raise awareness on COVID Vaccine liability
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 8.4% daily rate; 7,777 tests, 598 positive, 7 deaths
Glass fires along I-94 near Bismarck/Mandan
Fire crews battle three small grassfires along I-94
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000

Latest News

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Blake Fournier
ND Department of Transportation
2020 Road Construction wraps across North Dakota
Downtown Minot businesses see uptick in sales over holiday weekend
Century Patriots talk about volleyball title
Evening weather 11-20-2020
Evening weather 11-30-2020