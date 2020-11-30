Bismarck man arrested for shaking four-month-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 36-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Sunday for shaking an infant, causing a traumatic brain injury.

Bismarck Police say the four-month-old was brought to the hospital on Saturday, unresponsive and bleeding from the nose.

Officers say Delaurence Monsegue was the only one home with the infant. Monsegue told police he had left the infant unattended with a bottle and returned to find her vomiting.

According to the affidavit, Monsegue admitted to shaking the infant, but only because she was not breathing. He said the infant had fallen in the bathroom and hit her head and that she may have also fallen and hit her head on her crib.

Medical professionals told police the infants trauma is consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Monsegue is charged with child abuse. His bond is set at $100,000.

