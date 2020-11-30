Bismarck man arrested for running over officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a 50-year-old man for running over an officer during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Officers say Austin Hale ran over an officer’s foot following a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Bismarck Expressway.

The department says the officer did not sustain any broken bones.

Hale was arrested for reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.