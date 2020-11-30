Advertisement

30-year-old arrested for shoplifting and fleeing police with child in the car

Monica Acevedo
Monica Acevedo(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman is accused of shoplifting from Menards and fleeing from police with a seven-year-old and drugs in the car.

Police say Monica Acevedo had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Menards on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, officers attempted to stop Acevedo as she was leaving Menards. Police say she ran, threw the child in the back seat, and drove away.

According to the affidavit, when Acevedo stopped for police, officers say the seven-year-old was in the backseat with no seatbelt on.

Police also found short cut straws with a white powdery substance inside the vehicle.

Acevedo is charged with theft, two counts of fleeing a peace officer, child neglect, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

