North Dakota Outdoors: Ice fishing outlook

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As winter approaches, many anglers are digging out their ice fishing equipment.

In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson gives us a preview on how things are shaping up this winter for fishing. Based off an entire year, ice fishing averages about 25% of the fishing effort in North Dakota. And if you plan on venturing out on the frozen waters this winter, its shaping up to be another good year.

“Our fish in lakes across the state, in general, are in good or really good conditions. Lots of opportunity. The next couple of years it probably is only going to get better and in particular, the walleye lakes. That’s where there’s going to be a lot of interest, a lot of now catchable size fish out there, especially the prairie lakes,” said NDGF Fisheries Division Chief, Greg Power.

Last year most counties received record moisture, which replenished several lakes across the state.

“Water levels are in good shape. We’ve lost a lot of water since last fall, in the past year, we’ve lost a lot of water but we’re back probably approaching what is normal. But access should be good unless we get some blizzards now, it should be a good access year and that’s important just to get on to the lakes,” said Power.

Power says there could be more people enjoying the outdoors this winter during these uncertain times.

“I think this upcoming winter here, we’re going to see more people ice fishing. I mean, if it stays as an open winter, we might have a record amount people ice fishing out there. Our license sales are strong,” said Power.

If you’ve never been ice fishing, there’s a weekend coming up where you can participate without purchasing a license.

“There’s a free fishing weekend for residents only to go out and participate over the holidays. And the idea being that when family and friends are together for the holidays, it’s something to do. You know you’ve got a couple of down days, go give it a try, especially if you’re new to it you probably have family or friends that can introduce you to it,” said Power.

Power says even though it’s a free fishing weekend for residents, anglers still need to follow all regulations. The free ice fishing weekend for residents this year is December 26-27.

