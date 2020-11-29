Advertisement

Need for convalescent plasma donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Blood donations
Blood donations(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Those who have had COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that could help current patients who are fighting the disease. This is where convalescent  plasma comes in.

North Dakota, as a whole, has seen spikes in COVID-19 cases this month.

While these positive cases are unfortunate, it allows those who have recovered to donate their plasma.

Staff at Vitalant said this holiday season is the perfect time to give the gift of life and hope to those who are currently battling the illness.

“If you have the ability to recover from COVID-19, and you have the ability to give that gift of those antibodies to somebody else in the hospital it’s an amazing gift to give for the holidays, To help someone loved one to recover from this horrible disease that we have.,” said Teresa Johnson, a donor recruitment representative for Vitalant.

Vitalant is doing a promotion from Nov. 25 until Dec. 1. If you come in and donate, you will receive a $5 Amazon gift card in the mail. They are asking people to call ahead of donating to ensure proper distancing.

