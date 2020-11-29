Advertisement

Millions travel home from Thanksgiving weekend, North Dakota travelers said airports faced minimal delays

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to AAA, millions of Americans are expected to return home Sunday from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

At the Bismarck Airport, passengers returning from Minneapolis, Minnesota and Dallas, Texas said airports weren’t crowded and there were only minimal delays. The Transportation Safety Administration reported more than a million people went through TSA checkpoints on Wednesday. Travelers said staying connect to family is important while being safe.

”We’re gonna be respectful and polite but we’re not gonna stay home and shiver in fear. Got to visit loved ones,” said traveler, Greg Brush.

The North Dakota Department of Health doesn’t require travelers returning to the state to quarantine, however the CDC recommends getting tested for coronavirus 3 to 5 days after travel and staying home for 7 days.

