Local Bismarck businesses get a much needed boost in sales from Small Business Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a big shopping weekend for North Dakotans and a special day for small business owners, many who have struggled to keep its doors open for the past nine months. Consumers were ready to spend and local stores owners were grateful.

4-year-old Elsie and 2-year-old Evelyn Cervinski and their mom stopped by brick and mortar stores on Small Business Saturday to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

“Let’s try this one,” Elsie said pointing to a bath bomb.

Your News Leader asked Evelyn if she was excited for Christmas.

“Yeah! And...we have all the presents...that I like,” said Evelyn.

Business owners said the streets in downtown Bismarck were reminiscent of times before the pandemic.

“It’s non-stop traffic, and I’ve heard somebody describe it looking like the street fair,” said Punky’s Bath & Gift Shop owner, Rhonda Koch-McCoy.

And non-stop sales small businesses desperately needed.

“So many things have been canceled this year, so it almost feels like a novelty to shop,” said hiccups kids and baby owner, Anne Cleary.

Bismarck Downtowner’s Association board members are trying to compete against raising online sales by offering its own online options for merchants.

“I have goosebumps right now looking at the support that Bismarck is showing us. It’s simply amazing,” Kepts. co-owner, Summer Czeczok.

Although it’s not known exactly when life will ‘return to normal’, some store owners said Small Business Saturday is their last hope at keeping doors open.

