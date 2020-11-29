Advertisement

Former Governor’s Mansion continues holiday spirit without North Pole visitors

Christmas Ornament at Former Governor's Mansion
Christmas Ornament at Former Governor's Mansion(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a strange year, even at the Former Governor’s Mansion.

Since the 1980′s the State Historical Society has invited guests to tour and enjoy the festive holiday décor. But it’s a little quieter this year because Santa decided to stay in the North Pole for now. According to the mansion site supervisor, celebrations can continue with up to 10 people.

“It’s a strange sensation because I still did the decorating, the preparation but normally student recitals happen in here and it’s just constant [to have] people coming through,” said site supoervisor, Jonathan Campbell.

The mansion will only be open for three more days throughout December but there are some new virtual options available.

Mansion holiday open house: 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, December 6

Friday December 11

Saturday December 12

